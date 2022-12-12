MJF will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Here is the card:

AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

House of Black in action

AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)