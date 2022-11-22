Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley have been booked in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Team Bayley as the -400 favorite to win the bout, while Team Belair is the +250 underdog, according to Betonline.com. The fifth member of Team Belair will be revealed on Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock. Here is the latest card:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory