AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Match two in Death Triangle and The Elite’s best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship

William Regal to explain why helped MJF win the AEW World Heavyweight Title

AEW will provide an “exclusive update” regarding the fallout from a confrontation between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow