Orange Cassidy sings the praises of Jon Moxley.

The AEW superstar and current reigning International Champion spoke about the Death Rider during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez. Cassidy mentions how Moxley is a clear locker room leader in AEW, then thanks him for bringing out a vicious side of him that is now seen on AEW television.

Jon Moxley is a leader for AEW and I think a lot of people look to Jon Moxley for leadership. I am too, like Jon Moxley, a person that leads by example and I saw the example that he was setting and I was like, ‘You know, I want to do that.’ I try. I try, but no one can be Jon Moxley because there is no (other) Jon Moxley. I am forever in his debt for him changing and bringing out this version of me that is clearly a better version because I still have [AEW International Title].

Moxley and Cassidy famously feuded over the International Championship in 2023, with each man picking up a significant victory over the other. You can check out Cassidy’s full interview below.

