Orange Cassidy On Why He’s Motivated To Be Lazy

During his interview with ESPN, Orange Cassidy shed light on why he’s motivated to be lazy. According to Cassidy, his career as a hard-working wrestler didn’t get him anywhere. Here’s what he had to say:

I guess it was like 2005 or 2006 when I really tried to start to wrestle, and it didn’t matter, like, you know — I was wrestling as another guy that sucked with long hair. It was one of those things where you like wrestling, so you build a ring in your backyard, and you start to wrestle, and then, you know, no one likes you because you’re a skinny white kid who doesn’t do anything great.

If I have to wrestle, I’ll wrestle. It’s not my fault that I’m good at wrestling. It’s like one of those things, you have a job, you’re good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?