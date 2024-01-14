A lot of people might call someone like Orange Cassidy “weird.”

But who would the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself refer to as such a word?

Bryan Danielson.

That’s who.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the AEW International Champion was asked who stands out in the AEW locker room as someone he feels is “weird.”

“Weirdest person in the locker room? Weirdest person in the locker room…I think the weirdest person in the locker room is probably Bryan Danielson,” Cassidy said.

When asked why, Cassidy didn’t offer much in the way of details, instead giving a “weird” response of his own.

“I can’t tell you that,” he said.

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.