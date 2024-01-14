A familiar face to longtime IMPACT Wrestling fans returned at the first TNA Wrestling show of the New Year on Saturday evening.

During the Countdown To TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pre-show on Saturday for the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV., former TNA star and NFL star DeAngelo Williams made his promotional return.

Williams stood alongside Brian Myers, Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards as they cut their respective promos during the official pre-show for the PPV, which concluded with the group saying, “we show the world why you should trust the system.”

Check out video of the segment below.