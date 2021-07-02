AEW superstars Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander were the latest guests on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics. During the interview Cassidy noted that he never really expected to become as big an attraction as he has for the company, crediting the likes of Chris Jericho and Brodie Lee for pushing him to higher levels. Highlights are below.

Says he never expected to be a star:

“To answer your question without getting too much into it, no. Never ever. I just put a denim jacket on and started wrestling. You know, whatever happened, happened.”

On having to wrestle more because of it:

“I had to wrestle more, which I wasn’t a fan of. But luckily during that time, a bunch of people like Chris Jericho and the great Brodie Lee, they pissed me off hard enough to make me actually wrestle. Now that the people are back I can, you know, get back to doing what I want to do, which is more of nothing.”

