A big title match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy will be defending the International Championship against Claudio Castagnoli on the show, one of his first defenses since he reclaimed it from Rey Fenix a couple of weeks ago. The match was made after Claudio pinned Cassidy in tag team action in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite.

CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI JUST PINNED ORANGE CASSIDY AND THIS MATCH IS ALREADY SET FOR NEXT WEEK. pic.twitter.com/8hYTCRpP8E — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) October 26, 2023

This is the first match announced for the November 1st Dynamite. Stay tuned.