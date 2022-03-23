WWE Superstar Paige took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to fan criticism from those who say she should’ve been back in the ring by now because Bryan Danielson and WWE Hall of Famer Edge made their successful comebacks.

A potential return to the ring for Paige remains a hot topic on social media among fans, and Paige herself often comments on a possible return, fueling the rumor mill at times. Paige responded to some of the fans today, who believe she’s lazy, and said her neck still needs to recover as everyone is built different.

“It’s wild that some people are like ‘well edge and Bryan came back you are just lazy’ I’m inspired by them. I’m not lazy. My neck needs to recover. We are all built different. Sorry fam,” she wrote.

On a related note, Paige responded to a fan tweet earlier this week, from someone who remarked how fans always say they want to see Paige return to the ring, but no one ever asks her what she wants.

“I wanna wrestle again,” Paige confirmed.

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. It was believed that she was under contract to WWE through 2023, but she confirmed last fall that her deal expires in June of this year.

Paige, who turns 30 in August, expressed hope for a ring return in multiple interviews and tweets in 2021, and at one point stated that she is not done. There were even rumors that she was medically cleared to compete again, but that was never confirmed.

