Paige apparently teased a return to the ring on Twitter after Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

The former Women’s Champion re-tweeted a screenshot from a backstage segment where Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge were talking about their comebacks from retirement.

Paige wrote, “[fingers crossed emoji] one day.”

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix responded and wrote, “YOU deserve it.”

The 28 year old Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY, and then retired from the ring in April 2018. She managed The Kabuki Warriors until she needed to take time off for a hernia back in August 2018. The hernia was related to the career-ending neck injury, and she underwent another procedure two summers ago. Paige revealed in a post-surgery Instagram post in August 2019 that she had the neck of a 60 year old. There were rumors on Paige making an in-ring return back in January 2020, as noted here, but nothing ever came of it. Paige has worked as an authority figure on WWE TV and has hosted WWE Backstage on FS1 since retiring, but that’s about it.

Paige remains under contract to WWE and is still on the roster.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see their full tweets below:

