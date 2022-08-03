The latest guest on the Bellas podcast was former multi-time WWE women’s champion Saraya (Paige), who spoke in-depth about her wrestling career, whether she will ever return to the ring after suffering a neck injury back in 2017, and how she feels about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks she is too young to enter the Hall of Fame at this time:

“You texted me about that and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that would be amazing,’ but then I looked at it and I was like, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a long time. I’m only just going to be 30.”

Gives an update on her neck and whether she’ll ever return to wrestle:

“For right now. My neck is fantastic, I’m having no issues with it and it’s looking good and stuff. I still want more time though. I’ve had nearly five years, completely out of the ring. It goes by so quickly. I could see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and a big moment. Even if it was a WrestleMania thing, if they ever want to do something, it would be like a WrestleMania moment, something like that. I wouldn’t want it wasted if it was just one final match back or whatever.”

Sayss getting into the WWE Hall of Fame is a major goal:

“I love that you guys bring it up. Thea [Zelina Vega] was texting me about it and was like, ‘I’m going to put it out there in the universe.’ When I left, WWE did all these amazing social media things for me, it was really sweet. A lot of people underneath, I’m not usually a comment reader, because I hate social media, but they were like, ‘Now, the Hall of Fame.’ ‘Oh my God.’” I set goals for myself when I got to WWE and I’ve done pretty much everything I’ve wanted to do, but I wanted to be in the Hall of Fame so bad. That was my end goal, to be in the Hall of Fame, that would be such a big deal because not everyone gets to be in it unless you’re like a celebrity who turned up at the show once or twice [laughs]. Not a lot of women are in there. It would be huge and a big deal. I know you have to make history to be in there. Then I see people who would benefit going in before me, but I would like to be on the radar, for sure.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)