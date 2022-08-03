THQ Nordiq has been officially announced as the publisher for the AEW Fight Forever video game, which will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The Standard Edition of the game can be pre-ordered via Amazon for $59.99. The Digital Edition can be added to your Wish List via Sony. Amazon lists a release date of Saturday, December 31, 2022 for the Standard Edition.

You can see the teaser trailer below. The developers will be releasing more gameplay footage at the THQ Nordic digital showcase on August 12.

The updated confirmed roster for the game now looks like this: Abadon, Adam Cole, Adam Page, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega, kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Owen Hart, Penta Oscuro, Thunder Rosa, Yuka Sakazaki.

Referee Aubrey Edwards will also be in the game. It’s been reported that the roster will include around 50 wrestlers, and that other confirmed names include Sting, Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks, and Ruby Soho. It was also confirmed by Omega that Rhodes will be in the game, despite his departure earlier this year.

Below is the full release issued today, along with game features plus comments from Omega, and others: