As noted on Friday, Paige announced that her time with WWE would end on July 7. This was a decision made by WWE to not re-sign her.

Paige had been hinting at getting back in the ring earlier this year, but it’s unknown whether that will ever happen as WWE’s doctor wouldn’t medically clear her as she has spinal stenosis.

On her Twitch stream, Paige provided some additional comments about her future. Although she confirmed she’s not been medically cleared yet, she said she feels good.

“It’s so healthy. I feel like I’m the most healthy I’ve been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%.”

Regarding potentially going to AEW, “Sure, if the money is right [laughs].”

