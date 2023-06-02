Pat McAfee loves his relationship with WWE.

The former NFL star turned sports media personality/analyst recently appeared on the SI Media podcast to discuss what his future with WWE will look like now that he’s signed a new deal with ESPN. McAfee states that his relationship with WWE is stronger than it has ever been and that they are actively trying to find a way for him to return.

My relationship with WWE is, I don’t want to say stronger than it’s ever been, but actually stronger than it’s ever been and we are all very much talking about how I get back into the universe because I love it. I love it, I think I’m good at it, I think I’m supposed to be in there. I understand why people are doing things.

During his time in WWE McAfee has mainly done commentary next to longtime play-by-play man Michael Cole. McAfee calls Cole one of the greatest of all time before detailing some other fun moments he’s gotten to have like taking a Stone Cold Stunner.

I think that’s why commentating was a good spot for me alongside Michael Cole, the greatest of all-time. Getting stunned by Stone Cole Steve Austin. I lived out dream, after dream, after dream over there. I love that place. Our relationship is very strong. We’re working. We’re all trying to figure it out.

Elsewhere on the SI Media podcast McAfee spoke about interviewing Vince McMahon on his show and how grateful he was for the opportunity. You can read about that here.