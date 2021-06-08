Paul Heyman recently appeared on the Highspots Wrestling Network for a virtual meet-and-greet where the advocate for the Tribal Chief explains why he believes the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) are underrated promo guys in WWE, as well as revisiting the famous ECW feud between Jerry Lynn and RVD. Highlights are below.

Why he thinks Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are underrated promo guys in WWE:

I think both answers would be The Street Profits. I don’t think — and they get a lot of credit for being great promos. I don’t think they’ve even scratched the surface of how great they are yet. Both of them [Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins]. The rhythm between the two of them is just magic. Armando Alejandro Estrada, one of the funniest human beings I’ve ever met in my entire life and never got a chance on a major platform to never show how great he was. I mean going back, Austin Idol. Austin Idol is terribly underrated in the history of this industry as to just how great of a promo he was. I got through my rookie year based on stuff that I learned from Austin Idol.

Says that the RVD vs. Jerry Lynn rivalry from ECW doesn’t get enough credit:

Rob Van Dam versus Jerry Lynn, because as much as people still to this day will give it a lot of credit for being some of the greatest ECW matches ever, I would suggest that the modern-day style that so many young stars are employing today is a derivative of what Van Dam and Jerry Lynn were doing back in 1999. So, in terms of it gets a lot of credit for being a lot of people’s favorite ECW matches but as a rivalry, I still don’t think it gets credit to this day for how influential on today’s product it truly is.

