During his interview with The New York Post, Paul Heyman spoke on how he views Becky Lynch’s potential as a heel. Here’s what he had to say:

If the audience wants to embrace Becky Lynch as she shows this side of her personality after taking a year and a half off, after having a baby, becoming a mother, the responsibilities and the obligations and accountabilities that go along with the role in her life then if the audience wants to embrace Becky Lynch, embrace Becky Lynch. And if the audience finds that is a saltier side of her personality that’s worthy of their contempt and disdain then they will bestow upon her a reaction that is akin to that emotion. I’m not a big believer in the positioning of people as protagonists and antagonists, I think these personalities have multiple sides to them. Events in life will change your perspective, demeanor and the way you address people. So, if there is a more coarse side of Becky’s personality that is now coming to the forefront and you’re a fan of Becky then embrace it and accept it. And if you just judge someone by their immediate actions and their short-term perspective then I guess you now have a villain for whom you can root against.

Credit: New York Post.