Paul Wight spoke with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His weight loss:

“I got as low as 370 pounds. Right now, I am at about 408 or 410. I’m still keeping it low. Covid and the pandemic put a big hit in the training and stuff like that. Now that things are starting to work, I am getting things back together. It’s fun, you know how to get there, so it’s about gearing up and getting there again. Get your diet in order, then make the commitment to get your cardio in and all that stuff. When I was at 500 pounds, I was a quarter ton of fun for 15 years. When I say 400, I still feel a little light in the pants, but to stay around 375 would be good.”

Not fitting in WWE anymore:

“I was there for 4 decades. For me, I just wasn’t ready to be in a position that I was getting, not pushed into, but it was the only opportunity available to me. I just felt like at the time, that’s not for me. I didn’t leave mad or p*ssed off or anything like that. It’s a business. You have to do what’s best for your business, and they have to do what’s best for theirs. They have their plan and what they want to do moving forward. If you don’t fit, then you seek life elsewhere.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription