WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Emma, Roddy Piper, and Mick Foley, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Batista, John Cena and WWE’s most festive Superstars deck the halls and their opponents in this collection of classic yuletide matches and moments.

Below are the matches and segments: