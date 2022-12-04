WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings.
This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Emma, Roddy Piper, and Mick Foley, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Batista, John Cena and WWE’s most festive Superstars deck the halls and their opponents in this collection of classic yuletide matches and moments.
Below are the matches and segments:
- Roddy Piper’s Christmas Carol – Tuesday Night Titans 12/20/1985
- Introduction of Xanta Claus – In Your House 5
- Stone Cold Stuns Santa Claus – RAW 12/22/1997
- Rock’s 12 Days of Christmas – SmackDown 12/20/2001
- Stone Cold’s Christmas Party – RAW 12/24/2001
- Santa Claus Stuns Mr. McMahon – Tribute To The Troops 2003
- Kurt Angle vs. Santa Claus – Armageddon 2004
- Batista vs. Santa Claus – SmackDown 12/22/2006
- John Cena and Trish Stratus vs. Glamarella – RAW 12/22/2008
- Big Show vs. Santa Claus – RAW 12/21/2009
- Christmas Battle Royal – SmackDown 11/29/2011
- Del Rio runs over Santa – RAW 12/24/2012
- John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio – RAW 12/24/2012
- Alicia Fox, Emma, and Naomi vs. Paige, Cameron, and Summer Rae – RAW 12/22/2014
- Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt – RAW 12/22/2014
- Bobby Lashley vs. Elias – RAW 12/24/2018
- Santa wins the 24/7 Title – RAW 12/23/2019