Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club Fear & Loathing 2021 Night 1 – 11/20/21.

ICW Fear and Loathing returns when Kez Evans defends the ICW World Heavyweight Championship against JAXN on Night 1. Angel Hayze and Molly Spartan battle to crown a new ICW Women’s World Champion. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against Francesco Akira.

wXw We Love Wrestling 24 – 10/24/21.

Laurance Roman challenges Michael Knight for the Shotgun Title; Baby Allison takes on Women’s Champion Iva Kolasky; Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze battle Arrows of Hungary.