Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Penta El Zero Miedo taking on Jay Lethal in an opening round matchup of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament. The tournament winner will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the September 20th Dynamite Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Penta managed to defeat Lethal in tonight’s Rampage opener, where he scored the win after connecting with the package piledriver. The former AEW tag champion will now go on to face either Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy on tomorrow’s Collision. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S COLLISION CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Nick Wayne or Darby Allin Tournament Semifinals

-Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Tournament Semifinals

-Bullet Club Gold will be in action

-We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

-We’ll hear from AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho

-We’ll hear from the AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.