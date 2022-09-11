On his Twitter page today, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a picture of himself and Cody hanging out in Foley’s car.
He said that they were exchanging memorable Hell In A Cell memories and talking about Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes. Foley tweeted:
JUST HANGING OUT! I really enjoyed catching up with @CodyRhodes – swapping #HIAC stories, and reminiscing about The Dream!
Many believe Cody will make a comeback in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, despite WWE’s announcement that he will be out for 6 to 9 months following his surgery for a torn pec.
JUST HANGING OUT!
I really enjoyed catching up with @CodyRhodes – swapping #HIAC stories, and reminiscing about The Dream! pic.twitter.com/rVu6jKR0pH
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 10, 2022