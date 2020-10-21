RETRIBUTION recently participated in their first official WWE photo shoot. You can see a photo from the shoot below, in a tweet from Reckoning (Mia Yim).

“Only those who went hungry with me and stood by me when I went through a bad time at some point in my life will eat at my table. #RETRIBUTION,” Reckoning wrote with her tweet.

The 2020 WWE Draft saw Mustafa Ali, Reckoning, T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack get drafted to the RAW brand. You can see Reckoning’s full tweet below:

Only those who went hungry with me and stood by me when I went through a bad time at some point in my life will eat at my table. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/j3v1FTkNE1 — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) October 21, 2020

“If his name wasn’t Mustafa Ali, you’d say he has spirit. But because it is, you say he has a problem.” pic.twitter.com/DU9Kuhb7Wy — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 21, 2020

