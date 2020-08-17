Photos of WWE Construction at the Amway Center, Note on WWE ThunderDome Completion

Crews are currently at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida working to turn the arena into the WWE ThunderDome.
As seen below, several audio & video workers from the crew posted ThunderDome construction photos to Instagram. You can use the arrows on the Instagram embeds to scroll through the various photos.
One worker, @_age_88 noted on a post that the crew has been working 13 hour days since Sunday. He added that they will wrap construction of the WWE ThunderDome by Wednesday of this week.
As noted earlier this morning, WWE announced that the new interactive viewing experience for the residency at the Amway Center will be used for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events. ThunderDome will feature a new set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and drone cameras. You can click here for full details on the new concept.
Stay tuned for updates on ThunderDome. Below are the Instagram photos from crew members:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
