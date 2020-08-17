Matt Jackson Furthers Randy Orton Online Feud In Latest Being The Elite

On the latest episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, AEW’s Matt Jackson takes a shot at WWE superstar Randy Orton following some fun online banter between the two a few days ago. Jackson is speaking with friend Brandon Cutler about how they can improve AEW’s ratings in the 50+ demographic, which has been the one demo that NXT consistently defeats AEW in on Wednesday nights. He says, “It’s just gotta be something boring, slow, and plodding.” After a brief exchange Jackson adds, “I don’t think WWE is going to license out a Randy Orton match.”

This all began when Jackson posted a video on Instagram from Wednesday’s Dynamite, where he performed a tope con hilo dive during a matchup but overshot and didn’t really hit anybody. Orton commented with, “Sweet landing…but you didn’t hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR hi for me.”

Check out the latest BTE below.