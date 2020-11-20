“The Darewolf” PJ Black announced via social media that he injured himself after falling down some steps. He blames his misstep on a full moon.

He doesn’t go into detail about the extent of the injury, but does go on to say that he never experienced any sort of misfortune up until 5 years ago and now he can’t seem to catch a break. Black says that in those few years he has “broken both legs multiple times, 33 screws and a few plates in my legs and ring finger.”

Black currently competes in Ring of Honor as a babyface whose role is to mentor a very-heel Brian Johnson.