Fightful Select has shared some news and notes regarding this weekend’s AEW Double Or Nothing:

– Miro had been in Europe for a while, and returned to the United States this week, but they haven’t heard of plans to have him at this week’s shows.

– Paige VanZant has been training with Gangrel, who has also been helping another MMA fighter in Valerie Loureda.

– AEW Double or Nothing is slated for a 4 hour PPV runtime

– There are numerous talents not currently booked for events who were still brought to town for Double or Nothing.