There’s a lot of speculation on why WWE moved the Hell In a Cell match between SmackDown Tag Team Champion and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns from Sunday’s pay-per-view to tonight’s go-home SmackDown show, but as noted earlier, there is still no real reason on why it was moved. It was reported earlier that officials decided to move the match on Thursday after creative talks.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that tonight’s Mysterio vs. Reigns match is meant to be straight-up, no frills, with no “goofy finish” and was not scheduled to be “ran back” at the pay-per-view on Sunday.

There has been speculation on Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins being added to the pay-per-view, inside the Cell, but that has not been confirmed. This new report notes that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn was pitched to take place inside the Cell, and seemed to be set for the pay-per-view, but that was also changed as of this morning. It is not clear where things stand as of this writing, but Owens vs. Zayn could end up replacing Mysterio vs. Reigns on Sunday.

