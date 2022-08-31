The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is expected to take place in New Jersey.

AEW has not officially announced their November tradition as of this writing, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that several talents and staffers were told in early August that the working plan is for Full Gear to take place in Newark, NJ in early November. No firm date was given.

AEW previously ran the Prudential Center in Newark for TV tapings in September 2021, then again in January of this year. The Prudential Center has not been confirmed as the Full Gear venue, but it is possible.

AEW could announce Full Gear 2022 as soon as this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Full Gear 2021 was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, and was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title.

