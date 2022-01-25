Asuka is rumored to make her return at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Several WWE talents are said to be under the impression that Asuka will be making her ring return during Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, according to Fightful Select. There’s no confirmation that Asuka is booked to return at the big event, but that is the rumor going around WWE.

Asuka’s name was at least discussed internally as a potential Women’s Rumble entrant.

Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July. She’s dealt with an injury since then, and there hasn’t been much said about her status or return, despite numerous inquiries. There’s no word on if Asuka is medically cleared to compete, but she has been discussed for an upcoming return.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.