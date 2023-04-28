Mercedes Moné is currently in Chicago, Illinois.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Moné is in Chicago ahead of tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Cicero Stadium, but there’s no word yet on if she will be working the show with friend and tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi).

Impact sources denied that Moné will be working the tapings when asked earlier this week.

We noted before how Impact has been teasing a major surprise for tonight’s tapings, to air next Thursday on AXS, and that the surprise is planned to be Fatu’s debut. Word is that this is not a one-off appearance for Fatu, but the kickoff to her run with the company.

This could be a case of Moné showing up to support Fatu, as Fatu did when Moné made her NJPW debut earlier this week. It should be noted that there is no talk of Moné debuting tonight, but as we’ve seen, anything can happen.

