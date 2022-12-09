WWE’s Gable Steveson is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

On a related note, PWInsider adds that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if they will be appearing on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they are back on the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.