Cody Rhodes and The Miz were among the WWE Superstars in Los Angeles this week to film material for WrestleMania 39.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a WrestleMania commercial was filmed in Los Angeles on Thursday, featuring Rhodes (or at least someone dressed exactly like him) and The Miz locking up on a bridge in Los Angeles. Maryse was reportedly scheduled to be in attendance as well, but there’s no word on if she was booked for the commercial, or just to be there. Miz revealed today that he and Maryse were at SoFi Stadium, as seen in the tweet below.

Several top WWE names were also in Los Angeles this week. Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were in LA on Monday night as RAW went on, and as seen in the tweet below, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Bad Bunny were also there, apparently on some sort of set.

It’s interesting to note that WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also at SoFi Stadium this week as his wife Lauren Hashian sang the National Anthem before Sunday’s NFL game between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, as seen below. There is no word yet on if Rock did any work with WWE while in town as he is rumored to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams also released a new WrestleMania 39 promo that shows the WrestleMania Hollywood logo on top of SoFi Stadium. You can see the promo below, along with a tweet from WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. The promo features John Cena at the end.

WWE officials fully expect Rhodes to be back in time for WrestleMania, which has never really been in doubt. You can click here for a new report on possible plans for Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Below are the aforementioned posts from LA:

.@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife pic.twitter.com/a3mFGJdSSG — Triple H (@TripleH) December 8, 2022

