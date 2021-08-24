Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.067 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.31% from last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.152 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.912 million), the second hour drew 2.094 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.864 million) and the final hour drew 1.956 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.796 million).

RAW drew a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is up 16.36% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. That 0.64 rating represents 826,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 15.85% from the 713,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, the NFL Pre-season game, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, and Rachel Maddow Show. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The NFL Pre-season game between Jacksonville and New Orleans topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.99 key demo rating, also drawing 3.366 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.697 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

This week’s post-SummerSlam RAW drew the best viewership since the Legends Night episode on January 4. This was the first time RAW drew more than 2 million viewers since the post-WrestleMania 37 episode on April 12, which drew 2.026 million viewers. The 18-49 key demo rating was the best since the post-WrestleMania episode, and was the third-best key demo rating for RAW this year. This week’s viewership was up 11.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.36% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 2% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 4.5% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that the episode from the same week last year featured the debut of the Thunderdome. The Thunderdome debut episode saw the audience increase 23% from the week prior, while the 18-49 demo rating increased 40% from the prior week.

Monday’s post-SummerSlam RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – – Logan Paul’s return for a Moist TV segment with John Morrison, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, plus a championship celebration for RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. The main event saw Riddle defeat AJ Styles.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

