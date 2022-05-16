AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs from Team Taz recently joined the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his desire to become the promotion’s first black world champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his next step is to go solo:

“There’s gonna be a point where I’m gonna have to step away on my own. “I just think that next step for me is, I think what’s gonna come up for me is I’m just gonna have to show a whole new, kick-ass, different style. You can tell I’m having fun in the ring and when I got someone in a hold and I’m kicking the shit out of them, so I’m having fun. I don’t know what that next step is gonna be. It’s just gonna happen.”

On his goals in AEW, which includes becoming the first black world champion:

“The task right now is for Ricky Starks and I to beat the living hell out of Jurassic Express and take those tag titles. That’s the goal right now,” he said. “But eventually, I will be TNT Champion. A personal goal of mine is to be the first African American AEW World Champion. Any title I get, I’m gonna — I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle. Any title I get, it’s gonna be hell for anybody to take that away from me. But I plan on being a big name and being around for a long time. That’s always been my goal, ever since I became a professional wrestler. I want people to remember me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)