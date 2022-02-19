Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs battling Top Flight’s Dante Martin in singles-action, where the winner would advance to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.
After a competitive back and forth Hobbs managed to pick up the victory over Martin after connecting with a massive spinebuster. Hobbs joins Wardlow and Keith Lee, who both qualified for the ladder match over the last two weeks. Highlights can be seen below.
