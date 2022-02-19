Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs battling Top Flight’s Dante Martin in singles-action, where the winner would advance to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

After a competitive back and forth Hobbs managed to pick up the victory over Martin after connecting with a massive spinebuster. Hobbs joins Wardlow and Keith Lee, who both qualified for the ladder match over the last two weeks. Highlights can be seen below.

.@lucha_angel1 coming into this match with aggression right off the bat!

Watch #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/82t0hRc6Cp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

That dropkick by @lucha_angel!!

It’s the Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifier match on #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK! Tune in to @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/GvnCPQ2vN4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

And brutal spine buster by #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs for the win! Tune in to #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/XoKvuZGJ7a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

