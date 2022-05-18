AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably why the Team Taz member believes that he has the best spinebuster in the sport. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether his spinebuster is the best in wrestling:

“Not ‘might be. You know how I know it is because my Spinebuster is Double-A approved. That’s how I know. You can even ask him, he gave me the nod of approval. I always joked with him like I always would wear my grandma’s pillows and do the Spinebuster on the bed. So I’ve had a lot of practice.”

Why the spinebuster is one of his favorite moves:

“But that’s always been one of my top favorite moves. I was doing it on the indie scene, and it was just a pop. I think it was my second match in AEW, when I was doing enhancement work, I hit, I think it was Alex Reynolds, with the Spinebuster and you know, most guys say, ‘Give me five moves, you can hit 10 times out of 10,’ and that was the first one that came up. It’s because you grab a guy, you pivot and turn into impact. Like I got to the back and Cody and Dustin were like, ‘That Spinebuster was good,’ and then I found out how to get Arn’s approval, and I got it. Look at the Spinebuster I did to Keith Lee. There hasn’t been a Spinebuster like that since Arn did it to Vader.”

