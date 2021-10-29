During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Preston Vance spoke on the adjustment period that he had when it was decided that he would wear a mask in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

When I got signed, I hated the mask, absolutely hated it. I didn’t understand the character, but I wasn’t going to say no, obviously. I didn’t understand. On the Indies, I never wore a mask, and I wasn’t this dark creepy person. That’s just not me. I’m like, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ Now, I absolutely love it. It’s such another element to your image. Now you’re not just a body guy. Whether you’re a heel or babyface, you look like a real-life superhero or a real-life villain. It’s really cool. I let the fans create all my gear. Fans will tag me in sketches they do. I love fan art because I can’t draw, so it’s really cool. So, they’ll tag me in stuff and I’ll send it to a gear person and they kind of make it come to life. [The fans] are watching TV and they see me like, ‘Wow, I drew that.’ So, now it’s like they are always connected to me. I always look at it like, if I’m a kid watching and I drew something and sent it to a wrestler and he actually wore it, I’d be like, ‘He’s my favorite wrestler forever.’ I try to think of when I was a kid and not in the business, how would I feel if he did that?

