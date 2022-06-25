The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
“The NWA National Heavyweight Championship is on the line this week on NWA USA! Champion Jax Dane defends against Eric Jackson who wants revenge on the current champion after their short first encounter.
Luke Hawx looks to take out his anger on the biggest and baddest the NWA has to offer in the debuting Thrillbilly Silas accompanied by the ravishing Pollo Del Mar!
Plus, we’ll hear from Idolmania Sports Management’s own Austin Idol and BLK Jeez!”