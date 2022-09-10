The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

NWA National Heavyweight Championship qualifying match: Miserably Faithful’s Judais vs. Mercurio

NWA National Heavyweight Championship qualifying match: Brian Myers vs. Mike Bennett

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide defends against Eric Jackson

We’ll hear from NWA National Heavyweight Champion Cyon, Austin Idol, Kratos, Pope

In the season premiere of Stanley’s Drill, Jamie Stanley interviews “The Sinister Minister” Father James Mitchell