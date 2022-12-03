The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur Center in New Orleans is coming to a close, but we’re going out with a bang! One match, over 20+ participants: this is the WildKat Rumble!”

The way the match works is there will be eight stars to start off the match in the ring. Every minute, a new competitor will enter and the way an elimatnion takes place is when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope. Once there are two stars left, the match can only be won via pinfall or submission.

Competitors include Anthony Mayweather, Rhett Titus, “Big Strong” Mims, the Hawx Aerie, Jax Dane, Mercurio, Odinson, and many more.