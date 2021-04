MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich

Hijo de LA Park (managed by Salina de la Renta) vs. Bu Ku Dao

Ross Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini