MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

Jordan Oliver vs. SENTAI Death Squad

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!