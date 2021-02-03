WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports and talked about how he feels after his Royal Rumble win on Sunday. He admitted that he’s felt better, but he feels like he should feel worse.

“I will not tell a lie, I have felt better,” Edge said on Monday. “I feel like I got tossed around in a hurricane a little bit. I feel like I should feel worse, at the same time. If that makes sense. After being off for seven months with a torn triceps and the long break that I had before that, there’s no way to fully prepare for this other than to get in and do it. I was in there for a long time and scuffled with a lot of people, so I didn’t necessarily know how I was going to feel. Once the adrenaline started to wear off, I was like, ‘Oh, ok, I’m feeling this.’ I’ve felt worse though. I’ll take it.”

Edge also talked about how committed he is to this run, why he came back in the first place, and how active he wants to be.

“I didn’t come back to just do a greatest hits tour,” he said. “That’s not why I came back. I didn’t just want to do regurgitated greatest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that … if I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that’s really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it’s exciting to be able to get in with them. Did I necessarily know that I was going to try to work toward WrestleMania? No. A lot of those things are out of your hands. I did know I was going to put the work in to be able to do it if called upon. That’s part of my responsibility in coming back, as well.

“I don’t just want to be another body. I want to be able to help, and to help the totality of the industry if I can. If that means that this year Edge main events WrestleMania? Ok. I will do my part to make that happen and make it as compelling as I possibly can. But I also want to get in there with loads of talent. My goal is to come back and tell great stories in the main event of WrestleMania or on Raw, whatever it is. I came back committed to this. After my family, this is my top priority. If I’m asked to be in a title program heading into WrestleMania? I’m here every week. That’s the way I operate. I’m not going to be a guy who comes in for one week and floats off for eight weeks. If I’m involved and I’m in the mix, I’m going to be here every week because that’s how I operate.”

The Rated R Superstar also looked at potential match-ups for this run, naming guys like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Cesaro, Riddle, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan and Damian Priest.

“I’ve never laid hands on so many of these guys,” Edge said. “I scratched the surface with AJ Styles and Seth Rollins just because of Rumbles. To me, both of those matches have to happen. They just have to. Last night, for the first time, I felt what Cesaro brings, and Matt Riddle. You go up and down the roster and think, ‘Oh man, what I could do with that guy.’ Ricochet and [Mustafa] Ali and Sami [Zayn] and all of these guys I’ve never had a chance to get in there with. That’s really exciting for me. That almost makes me feel young — maybe not after the match, but before and during. It’s just super exciting. It really is, and it’s all stuff that isn’t supposed to be happening. I am going to enjoy all of this.

“In a perfect world, I can get in with every single one of them. It’s a little out of my control. But if I can get in with at least some of them and try to have some amazing stories in there, that’s part of why I came back, to just get in there and try to tell stories with new talent. Let me get in there with some people. Let me get in with Cesaro. I’d love to do an Ironman with Daniel Bryan. There’s just so much talent I would love to get in with. I got a sample of Damien Priest, and that was exciting. It’s just really fun for me because I see them get wide-eyed because we’re having this cool, special moment, and I want more of those.”

