WWE is back at Lincoln Financial Field later this evening for night two of WrestleMania XL. The show will air live on the Peacock streaming app at 7pm EST, with the pre-show beginning at 5pm EST. Below is the full final card for the event.

NIGHT TWO:

1. -Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

2. -Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match)

3. -LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

4. -Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

5. -Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

6. -Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match)