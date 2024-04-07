Night one of WWE WrestleMania XL opened with Rhea Ripley defending her women’s championship against Becky Lynch. The match was as competitive as you could imagine for two of the company’s top superstars, with Ripley eventually getting the win after hitting a series of Rip-Tides. However, Lynch’s performance was even more impressive considering her condition.

Throughout the match, Michael Cole and Corey Graves revealed that Lynch had been battling strep throat, as well as a 102 degree fever.

“Becky Lynch has been battling illness all week,” remarked Michael Cole during the broadcast. “She’s been dealing with strep throat.”

Corey Graves chimed in, revealing, “Earlier, Becky Lynch mentioned to me that her fever soared as high as 102 degrees.”

Despite being sick Lynch continued to promote her newly released memoir, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl.” The book, which hit shelves on March 26, quickly climbed to the esteemed New York Times Best Sellers list.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Lynch a speedy recovery.