Some big names were backstage for night one of WWE WrestleMania XL.

PW Insider reports that The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon were backstage for the show. There is no mention of they had any input or were just hanging out. It is noted that Vince McMahon was NOT backstage.

Below is the full card for night two of WrestleMania XL.

NIGHT TWO:

1. -Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

2. -Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match)

3. -LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

4. -Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

5. -Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

6. -Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match)