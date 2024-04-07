WWE is bringing back one of its most prestigious tournaments.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE will be running the event in Saudi Arabia on May 25th. The report notes that the premium live event will run under the ‘King & Queen of the Ring’ name, which would be the first time a premium live event has gone under that name since 2002 and the first time ever it would feature Queen in the title.

Last year’s May event in Saudi Arabia was Night of Champions, which saw Seth Rollins become the first heavyweight champion. He will defend that gold tonight against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.