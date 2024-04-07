WWE held the 2024 edition of the Slammy Awards earlier this morning ahead of WrestleMania XL. Here is the full list of winners, as well as a link to the show.
Best entrance of the year:
Cody Rhodes
Best match of the year:
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39
Breakout superstar of the year:
LA Knight
NXT superstar of the year:
Tiffany Stratton
Rivalry of the year:
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
Faction of the year:
Judgment Day
Social star of the year:
Drew McIntyre
Female superstar of the year:
Rhea Ripley
Male superstar of the year:
Cody Rhodes
OMG moment of the year:
CM Punk returning at Survivor Series
Return of the year:
CM Punk returning at Survivor Series