WWE held night one of WrestleMania XL from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, an event that saw Sami Zayn dethrone GUNTHER and The Rock compete in his first match in eight years.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes from the show. Check it out below.

-A ZOA Energy truck was in town to promote the Rock’s energy drink.

-Natalya attended the STARDOM event that happened this week. She was also at Bloodsport, along with Sonya Deville, CJ Perry, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, and CM Punk to support Shayna Baszler. WWE President Nick Khan showed up at the end of Bloodsport.

-Gabe Sapolsky attended several events this week as a scout for WWE.

-Other WWE talents were contacted to work Bloodsport.

-WWE talents told Fightful this was on eof the biggest mainstream media weeks in company history.

